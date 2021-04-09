Man, 46, killed in shooting in Allendale, police say

A man was killed in a shooting on Allendale Circle North, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Thursday night in a shooting in the Allendale neighborhood of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, police were called just after 11 p.m. to Allendale Circle North because of gunfire in the area and found a 46-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Neighbors told News4Jax they heard a lot of shots ring out Thursday night.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified told News4Jax he knew the man who died and said he had been living on Allendale Circle North for about a year.

“I feel terrible,” he said. “It’s a shame waking up to this. It’s not good.”

The man said there has been crime in the neighborhood, but it’s been mostly peaceful lately.

Another neighbor who heard the gunshots said her brother died three years ago on nearby Prospect Street.

Within a mile of Thursday night’s shooting, JSO’s crime map shows within the past month there’s been one homicide, five burglaries, nine larcenies, three assaults and three motor vehicle thefts.

Several crime scene vans and homicide detectives could be seen at the site Friday morning.

Investigators said they are looking for any witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or you can provide an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.