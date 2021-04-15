Clay County contractor among 3 indicted on first-degree murder charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A grand jury returned an indictment Thursday charging a Clay County contractor with first-degree murder, among other charges, in the 2019 disappearance and death of a client.

Besides the murder count, Corey Binderim is charged with burglary with assault or battery and evidence tampering in the death of Susan Mauldin, a British widow who was reported missing from her Fleming Island home in October 2019.

Binderim, 46, previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the case.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Binderim is believed to be the last person who saw Mauldin alive. Mauldin’s remains were found at a Folkston, Georgia, landfill three months after her disappearance. It’s unclear how she died.

Binderim was hired at some point to do $12,000 worth of remodeling work on Mauldin’s home. Records released by the State Attorney’s Office show he repeatedly failed to show up for work and finish the job.

Evidence released as part of the discovery process shows that Binderim bought concrete and heavy-duty construction bags Oct. 24, 2019, a day before Mauldin was reported missing. The state also produced a second document showing Binderim dumped 300 pounds of materials at a local landfill the same day.

Aside from Binderim, two other men were indicted Thursday on first-degree murder charges. One was Cameron Kirk, a Clay County man suspected of killing his mother, Paula, in 2020 and leaving her body wrapped in plastic in the family’s garage. Kirk is also charged with abuse of a dead human body.

In Duval County, a grand jury indicted Darnell Johnson on first-degree murder and armed burglary charges. Johnson is accused of shooting his neighbor, Shirley Blakely.