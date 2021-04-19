Jacksonville man, 19, held on $1.1M bond in sexual battery case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old Jacksonville man is being held on $1.1 million bail after he was arrested over the weekend in connection with a sexual battery case, authorities said.

Giovonni Jirah Johnson was booked Saturday morning into the Duval County jail on charges of armed sexual battery, armed burglary and false imprisonment, all felonies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was taken into custody after an officer near Beach and Southside boulevards saw him commit a traffic violation on a scooter that matched the description of a vehicle sought in a sex crime, police said.

During his first appearance, a judge ordered Johnson to wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with the victim if he’s able to post bond. In court, Johnson told the judge he doesn’t know the victim.

The charges stem from a sexual battery and burglary reported about 12 p.m. Friday. According to JSO, the suspect involved was a young man who was seen driving a black scooter with orange rims.

News4Jax Crime and Safety Expert Ken Jefferson, a former sex crimes investigator who worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said Johnson’s statement in court does not mean he’s in the clear.

“If he’s charged with sexual battery, he doesn’t have to know the victim and, by virtue of him having a spontaneous utterance,” does not clear him of anything,” Jefferson told News4Jax on Monday.

Jail records show Johnson also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended license.