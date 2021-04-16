JSO searching for armed burglary, sexual battery suspect who rode unique scooter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a reported armed burglary and sexual battery on the city’s southside.

JSO said the incident happened around noon on Friday in the area of Beach Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road.

The suspect involved has been described as a man in his early 20′s with black hair and facial hair and about 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue shorts.

The suspect was said to be armed with a black handgun and was seen leaving the area on a black scooter with orange rims.

JSO is asking people in the southside area to be on the lookout for the scooter pictured above and notify police if it is found.

“We would ask that citizens always be mindful of your surroundings and be vigilant in locking your residence and vehicle doors upon leaving,” JSO said in a media release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.