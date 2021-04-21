8 Duval schools cancel prom due to low interest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least eight Duval County schools have made the decision to cancel prom after there was a lack of interest in the event.

A day after Duval County Public Schools confirmed that prom at Mandarin High School has been scrapped for this year, it confirmed that seven more schools have also canceled the event including. The schools include Edward White, Englewood, Stanton, A. Philip Randolph, Darnell Cookman, Andrew Jackson and Wolfson High School.

DCPS said there may be more schools that could end up canceling prom.

The cancelations come after DCPS created guidelines to allow the class of 2021 to host senior proms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ad

Any student who attends prom will have to transition to virtual learning for 10 calendar days following the event and cannot participate in extracurricular activities during that time.

Seniors are a priority for participation, although some schools may be able to extend invitations to younger students.

Prom activities must be held at an outdoor venue so school athletic fields are one option under consideration.

In addition, face coverings and temperature checks will be required, and a school’s prom can only be attended by that school’s students.