Rally outside Duval County Courthouse calls for police accountability

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee planned a rally Wednesday night outside the Duval County Courthouse.

A few dozen people had arrived by the planned 6:30 p.m. start time. According to a news release, participants of the rally are calling for police accountability.

In the news release, the group says it’s calling for justice in four recent police-involved shootings that took place in the Jacksonville area.

In Minneapolis, Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Out of the thousands of deadly police shootings in the U.S. since 2005, fewer than 140 officers have been charged and seven convicted of murder, according to data maintained by Phil Stinson, a criminologist at Bowling Green State University.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced it’s opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis. The Justice Department was already investigating whether Chauvin and the other officers involved in Floyd’s death violated his civil rights.