101-year-old Robert E. Lee High graduate casts her ballot as voting continues on school names

Melva Eskridge Jackson, who graduated with the Robert E. Lee High School Class of 1938, cast her vote Tuesday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voting continued Tuesday at four Duval County schools on the question of whether to rename their buildings.

Robert E. Lee High, Andrew Jackson High, Jean Ribault High and Jean Ribault Middle schools have polling places open through May 7.

One notable vote was cast Tuesday afternoon at Lee High by the oldest living alumna of the school.

“I see no need in changing the name. What’s wrong with keeping the name?” said 101-year-old Melva Eskridge Jackson, who graduated with the Lee High School Class of 1938.

Today, more than 70% of Lee High students are Black. When Jackson graduated, the school was 100% percent white. It would be about 30 years before the school was desegregated.

Jackson said she doesn’t remember what the school was like in the 1930s but dismissed calls for Robert E. Lee’s name to be replaced.

“That was so long ago,” she said.

In the end, Jackson’s vote and all other votes will not ultimately decide the name change.