‘Witness’ to deadly Westside police shooting accused of lying to investigators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who claimed to have witnessed the deadly police shooting of a Jacksonville man on the Westside last month has been arrested and accused of lying to investigators.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Colin Terry faces one charge of perjury following the death of 32-year-old Michael Hughes who was shot and killed by police at an Argyle Forest hotel.

Terry was interviewed at the State Attorney’s Office on Friday after he came forward claiming to be a witness to the March 30 incident. After being sworn in, Terry was placed under oath and gave his version of what happened.

But the State Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Terry was not there at the time of the shooting.

According to JSO, Terry knowingly made false statements during his testimony about the shooting. JSO said surveillance video captured during the incident contradicted what he told investigators. The report did not say exactly what Terry told investigators or what was seen in the video that contradicted his statements.

After he testified, Terry was arrested and held on a $75,000 bond.

“I believe it’s problematic and concerning,” Terry’s attorney Marwan Porter said in a statement Tuesday. “You subpoena a witness to come in and provide a statement and then you arrest them for providing the statement you made them give, claiming it’s a lie? What message does that send?”

