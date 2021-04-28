Loose barge bashes docks along St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A barge somehow got loose Wednesday in the St. Johns River near Blount Island and drifted into several private docks along Ramoth Drive on Little Marsh Island, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the hopper barge either got loose from a tugboat or a mooring around 11 a.m.

By 11:30 a.m., the tugboat had regained control of the barge and was pulling it away. Coast Guard Station Mayport provided a security zone during the recovery.

No injuries were reported. But one of the damaged docks had a slanted roof. Another was mangled. And a third had wooden pilings that were about to snap.

#DEVELOPING: No injuries, but A LOT of damage to several docks along the Saint Johns River. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/E6kvU1zUGf — Zachery Lashway (@ZachLashway) April 28, 2021

“It looks about five or six at least docks and boats were damaged,” said Little Marsh Island Resident Mike Ziza.

Ziza said his dock sustained some damage from parts of other docks.

“There are lots of chunks of docks, floating down and beating up against our dock, and I lost all my halogen lights,” Ziza said.