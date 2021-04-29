Family IDs one of 3 victims in small plane crash in Clay County

Carl Powell with a photo of the plane he was in when it crashed Wednesday, killing all three people on board.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – One of the three people killed Wednesday when a small plane went down in Middleburg was a loving father who would take the shirt off his back for anyone, his family told News4Jax on Thursday.

Carl “CJ” Powell was among the three victims who died Wednesday morning, his family said. They said he was flying with two friends the day of the crash.

It’s unclear who was at the controls when the plane went down off Violet Way at the end of Carter Spencer Road in Middleburg.

All three people aboard died at the scene, authorities said.

The case will be handed over to the NTSB, which said a preliminary report can take up to 12 days and up to two years for a full investigation.

In a statement about the crash, the FAA said it was a single-engine Beechcraft Musketeer plane and that it went down shortly after departure in a wooded area near Spencer’s Airpark in Middleburg around 9 a.m.

“It would initially appear the airplane in the process of taking off either didn’t get airborne or did not achieve enough height to clear the trees at the end of the runway,” aviation expert Ed Booth told News4Jax on Wednesday.

