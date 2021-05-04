Bodycam shows officers searching pond where Louis Nix III’s body was found days later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday released body camera footage from the night of Feb. 23 -- the night Louis Nix III was last heard from.

On that night, a witness called police, saying that they saw lights and heard splashing in an apartment complex retention pond at the Broxton Bay apartments.

In the video, the officers at the scene can be seen looking out at the pond and shining their flashlights over the dark waters.

,

“Can’t tell if there’s a car in there or not though because you can’t see past like three foot out there,” one officer says.

“There’s tire tracks right here but you can’t tell if there’s a car out there,” an officer responds.

Then two of the officers begin speaking to one another.

“It’s fresh ain’t it?” the first officer says.

