Man crashes into car while driving with woman who’d been shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a speeding vehicle crashed into another vehicle Monday night while driving away from the scene of a shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Police said that at 10 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle fail to stop for a red light at Ricker Road and turn east onto 103rd Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then crashed into another vehicle near 103rd Street and Interstate 295.

The driver of the speeding vehicle, police said, told police that another vehicle shot at him on Ricker Road and that he was speeding to get away.

The passenger of the speeding vehicle, described as a woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit by the speeding vehicle said she was hurt and was hospitalized for treatment as well.

No arrests were announced.