State to seek death penalty for Clay County contractor charged in client’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty for Corey Binderim, a Clay County contractor accused of murdering a client, according to a notice filed in court Tuesday.

Binderim, 46, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and burglary charges in the disappearance and death of Susan Mauldin, a Fleming Island woman whose remains were found in a Georgia landfill.

Mauldin, who authorities say hired Binderim to do some renovation work on her home, was reported missing in October 2019. Investigators suspect Binderim was the last person to have seen Mauldin alive.

Court records show Binderim was hired to complete about $12,000 work of remodeling work on Mauldin’s home prior to her disappearance. Documents released by prosecutors say he repeatedly failed to show up for work and finish the job.

Mauldin’s remains were recovered from a Folkston, Georgia, landfill about three months after her disappearance.

According to court documents, Binderim bought concrete and heavy duty construction bags Oct. 24, 2019, a day before Mauldin was reported missing. He’s also accused of dumping 300 pounds of materials at a landfill the same day.

Binderim was indicted last month on first-degree murder, burglary with assault or battery and evidence tampering charges.

The next court date in the case is set for June 30.