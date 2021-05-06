Red Horse Squadron returns home to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – About 100 members of the Florida National Guard returned home Wednesday to their loved ones as the 202nd Red Horse Squadron flew in to Jacksonville International Airport.

There were tears and lots of hugs as members of the Guard saw their families for the first time in months.

“Its good to be back now,” said Alex Nolan, a tech sergeant. “Missing these guys is tough. Got a lot of time to make it up.”

“Speechless. It’s great,” said Master Sgt. Andrew Gessner. “I’ve been looking forward to it for six months.”

The unit was deployed to the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. They worked on air bases, hangars, runways and performed other heavy repairs and construction projects.

The children of Sgt. First Class Eric Masciulli held on to their teddy bears as they waited for their father.

“Eric made them daddy bears, which are made out of his actual uniform,” explained his wife, Erin. “So we taught them when you hug the daddy bear, daddy can feel it.”