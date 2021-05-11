Outpouring of support from community for family of Tristyn Bailey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a massive showing of support for the family of Tristyn Bailey, members of the community gathered in St. Johns County for a large vigil Monday night to remember the 13-year-old.

Bailey was found dead Sunday after she had been reported missing. Sheriff Robert Hardwick on Monday said 14-year-old Aiden Fucci is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Bailey’s death.

Holding candles, a countless number of people stood together at the South Durbin Crossing Amenity Center to pay their respects. Many wore the color aqua, Bailey’s favorite color.

Addison Strumlauf was on the same competitive cheerleading team as Bailey.

“I loved Tristyn so much. She’s always been there for me. She’s been one of my closest friends,” Strumlauf said. “She’s honored and loved.”

The Bartram Bears also gathered for a candlelight vigil and prayer in remembrance of Bailey at 8 p.m. at Rivertown Fields.

Bailey was an athlete on two different cheer squads. Based on her Instagram posts, it appears she was in a recent competition. Friends posted: “I’m so sorry Tristyn, I’d do anything to see you again. I’m so sorry I love you so much,” and “taken way too soon, fly high beautiful angel.”

On Monday night, she was also remembered during a prayer circle at Infinity Allstars, a gymnastics center where she practiced.

“It’s just heartbreaking for her family who can never see her again, be able to talk to her and say loving words to her,” said Reagan Anderson, a friend of Bailey’s.