What we know about Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey

Aiden Fucci, 14, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old classmate, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

A day after 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was found dead in her St. Johns County neighborhood, News4Jax is learning more about the classmate accused of her murder.

Aiden Fucci, 14, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in Bailey’s death, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said Monday morning. Hardwick that charge was based on discussions with the State Attorney’s Office, though he did not rule out the possibility of more charges.

“We have a suspect arrested and, unfortunately, a 13-year-old girl dead,” Hardick said during a Monday morning news conference.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Fucci was being charged as an adult in the case.

Fucci is expected to go before Circuit Judge Michael Orfinger for a detention hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Volusia County Regional Detention Center, according to the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

“As Sheriff Hardwick stated in his press conference today, our office will continue to investigate the case to determine both the appropriate charges going forward, and whether or not (Fucci) will be charged as an adult,” a State Attorney’s Office spokesperson said.

Bailey’s body was found in a wooded area about 6 p.m. Sunday by a neighbor who was out for a stroll, about eight hours after the girl’s family called 911 to report her missing, the sheriff said. Authorities did not specify where exactly the discovery was made.

A cause of death was not released Monday morning.

In a statement issued to news organizations hours later, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the discovery of Bailey’s body and remarks made by Fucci led investigators to zero in on the 14-year-old boy, who attended Patriot Oaks Academy with Bailey.

“Based on the discovery of the body and admissions during questioning, we refocused our investigative efforts,” the statement said in part. “We were able to obtain numerous search warrants which led to the location of multiple items of evidentiary value at the suspect’s home.”

What those items might be wasn’t known as of Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Hardwick said investigators are working multiple crime scenes, and the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that investigators are searching ponds in the neighborhood where Bailey lived for any evidence that might be helpful to the case.

He said the agency would limit the information it released in an effort to preserve the integrity of what is still an active investigation.