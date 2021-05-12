City Council to discuss doubling Jacksonville’s gas tax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville residents could learn Wednesday if they’ll have a say in whether the city doubles its gas tax.

At a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the City Council is expected to discuss Mayor Lenny Curry’s proposal to raise the gas tax from 6 to 12 cents a gallon to pay for major transportation projects as well as other improvements to city infrastructure.

The increased gas tax is projected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue over the next 25 years. Council members are likely to raise questions Wednesday about how that funding should be allocated if the measure is eventually approved.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority currently receives most of the local gas tax revenue, and it’s anticipated that the agency would be on the receiving end of half the proposed increase. The increase has been billed as a funding source for changes to the Skyway system, among other projects.

Whether that discussion results in a preliminary vote on the matter remains to be seen.

Council members on Wednesday are expected to deliberate over a list of 10 amendments, many of them dealing with the Skyway. But some seated on the council have expressed reservations about the Skyway, saying they want that project scaled back or removed from the measure outright.

Raising the gas tax would require a majority vote by the city council. Still, some council members have said the public should have a voice in that decision, meaning it should be put on the ballot. That’s one of the amendments expected to come up for discussion Wednesday afternoon.

The council could take a final vote on the matter as soon as later this month.