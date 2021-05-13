Suspect in Times Square shooting speaks from Bradford jail

STARKE, Fla. – The man accused of shooting two women and a four-year-old girl in Times Square last week will face a Bradford County judge Thursday.

Farrakhan Muhammad was arrested at a McDonald’s in Starke Wednesday after a nationwide manhunt. He gave an interview to WCJB in Gainesville.

Muhammad said he still doesn’t understand what’s going on. He also told the reporter he was not in New York City at the time of the shooting and talked about his arrest Wednesday at the McDonald’s in Starke. “We went over, the reason we was by the McDonald’s was we went to go check out an apartment. There was a home over there we was trying to buy. There was a confederate flag up there. He said no women could stay there. That is why we didn’t get it. We parked by McDonald’s so we could eat McDonald’s real quick and that’s what happened,” said Muhammad.

Pictures sent to News4Jax shows his arrest outside of that same McDonald’s. Kristine Vergara, believed to be his girlfriend, was with him at the time. She is also inside the Bradford County jail and is charged with second-degree accessory after the fact. She’s said to be from Jacksonville.

Police said three bystanders were hit by bullets shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday near West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in Times Square in New York City.

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot. The 4-year-old girl, from Brooklyn, was also shot in the leg.

New York police said Muhammad’s brother was the intended target of the shooting. There’s no word yet on the exact motive, but detectives said both men were CD vendors in the neighborhood.

Muhammad’s first appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday. At some pointe, he will be extradited back to New York to face charges.