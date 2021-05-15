Florida COVID-19 resident death toll reaches 36,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With an additional 71 deaths reported Friday, Florida hit a total of 36,000 resident deaths from COVID-19. An additional 719 non-residents have also died in the state, according to the state Department of Health.

The toll has been heaviest in Southeast Florida, where Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have combined for 12,107 resident deaths -- more than a third of the statewide total.

Other counties with the most resident deaths included Hillsborough, with 1,757; Pinellas, with 1,639; Duval, with 1,433; Polk, with 1,340; and Orange, with 1,282, according to the Department of Health report.

Also hard hit have been long-term care facilities, where 11,396 residents and staff members have died -- nearly one-third of the state’s total.