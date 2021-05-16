Masks optional at outdoor graduation ceremonies in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Face masks will be optional at outdoor graduation ceremonies, Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey said.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Hershey said that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene issued the following statement regarding face masks at outdoor graduations:

“Masks at outdoor graduations on school campuses will be optional for students and guests.”

The statement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

Duval County Public Schools in January released details for spring 2021 graduation ceremonies.