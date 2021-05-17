Attorney for teen charged in death of Tristyn Bailey files motion to withdraw

Aiden Fucci, 14, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old classmate, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney for Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tristyn Bailey, has filed a motion to withdraw as counsel, the State Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday to News4Jax.

News4Jax has requested a copy of the document. The attorney, Andy Snober, has represented Fucci since his arrest.

Fucci, 14, is in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. He is the lone suspect in Bailey’s murder, according to St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick. No information about a possible motive in the case has been released.

The medical examiner’s office determined Bailey, who had what investigators described as a “significant injury to hear head and other trauma,” was stabbed to death. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Bailey’s family has said it plans to hold a celebration of life for the 13-year-old Tuesday. There have been numerous vigils and fundraisers for the teenager but this is the first scheduled by her family.

Pastors Jeffrey McDuffie and Bob Thyer, both with Celebration Church, are helping with the event.

“Don’t forget the family a month from now, two months from now,” Thyer said. “Because that’s when the emptiness of her loss is going to really hit the family. So follow up with their friends, with the dad, with mom and be there.”

McDuffie met with the members of the family Monday and said they’re all grateful for all the support they’ve received from the community.

The celebration of life is open to family, friends and the community. It’s off RG Skinner Parkway at 5 p.m. Tuesday.