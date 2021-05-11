The teenager charged in Tristyn Baileys death will appear in court Tuesday

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Aiden Fucci, who is being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Aiden Fucci is in custody with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Fucci is expected to appear before Circuit Judge Michael Orfinger at 8:30 Tuesday morning in Volusia County. It will be at the County Regional Detention Center, according to the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

The 14-year-old was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in Tristyn Bailey’s death. It’s still unclear if the teen will be charged as an adult.

The Sheriff says it is still early in the investigation, and the charge or charges Fucci ultimately faces could change.

According to this statement -- The State Attorney will decide whether it is appropriate to charge the teen as an adult.

Sheriff Hardwick says this going to be a long process, “There are multiple crime scenes involved here,” Hardwick said, “Again we’re gonna let our current investigations division do their due diligence and take their time to get this case right”.

Ad

The Sheriff’s office announced Fucci’s arrest a little more than 24 hours after Bailey was reported missing.

Police say investigators zeroed in on Fucci after her body was found in a wooded area. “Based on the discovery of the body and admissions during questioning, we refocused our investigative efforts,” the Sheriff’s office says.

Since then, Investigators have spent hours searching Fucci’s home.

The Sheriff’s Office says they found several pieces of evidence at the house after obtaining search warrants. They are also looking into any potential evidence on social media.

The Sheriff confirms the two teenagers went to the same school, Patriot Oaks Academy.

Two days after 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was found dead in her St. Johns County neighborhood, News4Jax is learning more about the teen accused of her murder.

Ad

Aiden Fucci, 14, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in Bailey’s death, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said Monday morning. Hardwick that charge was based on discussions with the State Attorney’s Office, though he did not rule out the possibility of more charges.

“We have a suspect arrested and, unfortunately, a 13-year-old girl dead,” Hardwick said during a Monday morning news conference.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Fucci was being charged as an adult in the case.

“As Sheriff Hardwick stated in his press conference today, our office will continue to investigate the case to determine both the appropriate charges going forward, and whether or not (Fucci) will be charged as an adult,” a State Attorney’s Office spokesperson said.

RELATED: Teenage boy accused of killing Tristyn Bailey | Timeline of events in Tristyn Bailey’s disappearance | Community rallies around murdered teen’s family

Ad

Bailey’s body was found in a wooded area about 6 p.m. Sunday by a neighbor who was out for a stroll, about eight hours after the girl’s family called 911 to report her missing, the sheriff said. Authorities did not specify where exactly the discovery was made.

A cause of death has not been released yet.

In a statement issued to news organizations hours later, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the discovery of Bailey’s body and remarks made by Fucci led investigators to zero in on the 14-year-old boy, who attended Patriot Oaks Academy with Bailey.

“Based on the discovery of the body and admissions during questioning, we refocused our investigative efforts,” the statement said in part. “We were able to obtain numerous search warrants which led to the location of multiple items of evidentiary value at the suspect’s home.”

Ad

What those items might be wasn’t known as of Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Hardwick said investigators are working multiple crime scenes, and the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that investigators are searching ponds in the neighborhood where Bailey lived for any evidence that might be helpful to the case.

He said the agency would limit the information it released in an effort to preserve the integrity of what is still an active investigation.