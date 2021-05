JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of Tristyn Bailey will be throwing a celebration of life for the 13-year-old on Tuesday, May 18 at 5 p.m.

She will be honored at the Celebration Church Arena on R G Skinner Parkway in Jacksonville.

Guests are asked to wear aqua and white to the event.

Tristyn Bailey was found dead after going missing on Sunday, May 9. Authorities believe she was killed by 14-year-old Aiden Fucci. Police are still investigating.