Jacksonville City Council discusses options on gas tax plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Council is meeting again Wednesday to discuss amendments to the proposed $1 billion gas tax increase. Council President Tommy Hazouri said his hope was the council would advance the bill later in the day, setting up another vote next Wednesday.

This comes the morning after Councilwoman Randy DeFoor heard from the public about the proposed 6-cent local gas tax hike at a town hall event at St. Johns Presbyterian Church.

DeFoor said there was a good turnout and good feedback both for and against the plan to increase the local gas tax from 6 cents to 12 cents to pay for transportation projects and infrastructure improvements.

During 90 minutes of conversation concerning the proposed tax, the youngest person News4Jax spoke with was the most vocally opposed.

“The city council doesn’t spend the money wisely,” said Cross Thomas. “They can invest more in the city and not on transit, which no one really even rides here in Jacksonville, they can invest in better things for us young people to do in Jacksonville.”

Others either hadn’t made their decision or knew why they support increasing the tax.

“I came out because I support the gas tax, I support the projects that are listed. But mostly I’m in favor of freeing up the funds to solve the septic tank problem, something that’s a cancer in our society,” Mary Alice Phelan said.

“I’m for the tax,” said Lena Blais. “I’m not sure exactly if I’m for everything that the money might be earmarked for.”

But several others told News4Jax they have concerns about how and where the money will be spent.

A UNF poll released Tuesday found 58% of respondents were against the measure. However, 68% said they support reallocating funds freed up by the gas tax toward phasing out failing septic tanks in Jacksonville.

