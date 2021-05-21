2 men indicted on first-degree murder charges in 2019 death of bicyclist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Duval County grand jury indicted two men on first-degree murder charges in the 2019 shooting death of a bicyclist, State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Thursday.

Christopher Brown, 27, and Derek Hudson, 21, are named in the indictments. Brown is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Damon Rothermel, 50, was shot and killed in January 2019 while riding his bicycle on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road. According to police, Rothermel appeared to have been hit by a stray bullet from a shootout between people in two cars.

In September 2020, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Brown and Hudson in connection with Rothermel’s death.

Ad

Both men are being held in the Duval County jail without bond.

Other arrests have been made in the case. Dominique Barner is charged with second-degree murder, and Janera Smith is charged with accessory after the fact.

Last month, News4Jax also learned Abdul Robinson Sr., the alleged leader of a violent drug trafficking organization, is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with Rothermel’s death.