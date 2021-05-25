Partly Cloudy icon
Duval County superintendent officially recommends renaming Lee High, 5 other schools

Jackson High, Ribault Middle, Ribault High not among Greene’s recommendations

Joe McLean
, Reporter

Kelly Wiley
, I-TEAM reporter

Dr. Diana Greene news conference
Dr. Diana Greene news conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 11 months after Duval County Public Schools leaders began considering new names for nine campuses, Superintendent Diana Greene on Tuesday released her recommendations, marking the next to last step in the district’s name change process.

The recommendations were made public the week after the votes of stakeholders in those schools were counted and one week before the seven-member school board is expected to make the final decision on the school names.

Dr. Greene’s recommendations are as follows:

SchoolSuperintendent’s recommendation
Robert E. Lee HighChange name to Riverside High School
Andrew Jackson HighKeep the name
Jean Ribault HighKeep the name
Jean Ribault MiddleKeep the name
J.E.B. Stuart MiddleChange name to Westside Middle School
Jefferson Davis MiddleChange name to Charger Academy
Kirby-Smith MiddleChange name to Springfield Middle School
Joseph Finegan ElementaryChange name to Anchor Academy
Stonewall Jackson ElementaryChange name to Hidden Oaks Elementary

The district said Greene’s recommendations matched exactly the results of weeks of community balloting and the input garnered from several public meetings, where the majority supported changing the name of six schools named after Confederate figures but keeping the names of three others named for other historical figures that have become controversial for their treatment of Native Americans.

“I want to thank all of the people who participated in this process, and I want to thank the school leaders and district employees who have managed this over the last several months,” Greene said in a statement. “We’ve had dozens of meetings, hours of public testimony and thousands of votes. All of this input has helped shape my recommendations, which I will discuss publicly with the Board next week.”

Greene’s recommendations are contained in the agenda for next Tuesday’s school board meeting.

