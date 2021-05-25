St. Johns County School Board weighs dress code changes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board is meeting Tuesday morning to discuss possible changes to the dress code after calls from parents to make the enforcement more equitable have grown louder over the past three months.

(Watch the meeting by clicking this link or play the video above)

The changes under consideration for the St. Johns County School District’s student dress code include doing away with a rule that girls’ skirts must be no shorter than four inches above the knee and making the dress code standards the same for boys and girls, according to an internal document obtained by News4Jax on Monday. Under the new proposal, skirts, dresses and shorts “shall not be any shorter than fingertip length or mid-thigh, whichever is shorter.”

Ad

The recommended changes were presented by Senior Director for School Services Paul Abbatinozzi to the school board during a workshop on the student code of conduct.

Possible changes to the student dress code in St. Johns County public schools. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

“We also believe that gives principals the flexibility to recognize that many of our students have different builds different stature, and it takes that into account,” Abbatinozzi said of the recommended rule for shorts and skirts. “I’ve had several conversations with middle school parents regarding some challenges about acquiring garments that fit our dress code and I think this really takes that into consideration, but again, also gives our principles of flexibility to address those situations when needed.”

The district is also considering adding a change that requires that shirts and tops must cover the entire shoulder of students and be long enough to cover the waistline and midriff, according to the document.

The @SJCSD board is meeting right now -- on the agenda:

1) Budget Update

2) Insurance Renewal

3) Nurses Update

4) Code of Conduct Update

5) Early Childhood Update

6) Teacher Computer Refresh Plan 2021

7) Public Comment — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) May 25, 2021

Riley O'Keefe & Zoey Iannone -- Bartram Trail HS students who had their yearbook pics edited for modesty -- are in the @SJCSD meeting, seemingly in the same tops that were deemed violations of the dress code by the yearbook sponsor. #News4Jax @wjxt4



MORE: https://t.co/TJfdfO9f8i pic.twitter.com/GVJyUlJW5k — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) May 25, 2021

Points made by the administration so far about @SJCSD dress code:

- “We still endorse the code of conduct that supports a positive school climate.”

- “Not intent to embarrass students”

- “We do endorse principal authority to have discretion and modify the code.” #News4Jax — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) May 25, 2021

The proposed changes come after Bartram Trail High School came under fire last week following a teacher’s decision to digitally edit 80 photos of female students that appeared in the yearbook.

Ad

RELATED | ‘We can do better’: St. Johns superintendent breaks silence on edited girls’ yearbook photos

Abbatinozzi said the district has been receiving feedback from parents for the past few months on the dress code.

“It’s really important that as we move forward, we still endorse a code of conduct and a dress code that supports a positive school climate. Dress code matters and should always be addressed,” Abbatinozzi said. “I’ve responded to quite a few emails throughout the course of the spring and even as early in the fall, that we really want to make sure we’re doing it with positive guidance. It’s not with the intent to embarrass students, and that is very important we need to make sure we continue to work on that. We need to make sure we continue to get better at that, and that’s certainly not the premise of the dress code.”

Ad

One key change is defining “distracting in character.”

“Distracting in character represents clothing, piercings and accessories, displaying profanity, violence, discriminatory messages, sexually suggestive phrases or advertisement of those phrases or symbols of alcohol and drugs to tobacco. We don’t see those acceptable at school. They certainly don’t support a positive school climate,” he said.

After making the presentation on the proposed changes, school board member Kelly Barrera asked for the district to also drop a measure that prohibits the excessive use of makeup.

A number of people and students in attendance were expected to weigh in on the dress code and yearbook issue during the public comment section of the meeting.

Parents who saw the document before the meeting and spoke to News4Jax said the proposed changes are not enough.

Superintendent Tim Forson, who spoke to News4Jax on Monday about the yearbook photo fallout and the dress code, said part of the issue is the district is not being consistent when it comes to dress code enforcement for boys and girls on a day-to-day basis.

Ad

“I think one of the key pieces is that it is fair to every student, so there’s no gender bias to it, there’s no bias to it and any other way that might exist. Even unintentionally, that’s easy to happen,” Forson said. “I think that’s the one piece that no matter who I am, whether I’m a male or a female, affluent or not, that it treats me fairly.”

RELATED | 80 yearbook photos, all girls, edited by St. Johns County high school employee

Forson said he hopes the revisions “are satisfactory to everyone.”

Any changes to the student code of conduct, which includes the dress code, must be approved by the school board.

The goal of the workshop Tuesday is to take a deeper look at the dress code and get input from the community, but the board will not vote on any changes until later.

Ad

The district also came under fire in March after teen girls said they were taken out of class at Bartram Trail and sent to the dean’s office to change clothes or face suspension. The incidents sparked an online petition created by students calling for change, which had more than 4,000 signatures.

News4Jax found the number of recorded violations of the St. Johns County School District’s student dress code has skyrocketed during the 2020-21 school year, according to data provided by the district.

Ad

Across the district, 78% of dress code violations go to female students.