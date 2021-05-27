Bond set at $125K for man arrested after DEA agents track down 46 lbs. of pot at Jacksonville train station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The suspect arrested Wednesday after federal agents said they found 46 pounds of hydroponic marijuana at the Jacksonville Amtrak Station has been identified.

Tang Wai Kit, 36, is charged with trafficking an excess of 25 pounds of marijuana and marijuana possession with intent to sell, according to Duval County jail records.

Wait Kit made his first appearance Thursday morning. A judge set his bond at $125,000.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mike Dubet of the Drug Enforcement Administration Jacksonville District Office said his agents were waiting on Wai Kit to arrive in town after receiving a tip. Agents said they located 46 pounds of hydroponic marijuana with a street value of up to $230,000 inside his suitcases.

“It is illegal in the state of Florida and it is illegal in Jacksonville, Florida, to have that much marijuana,” said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson.

Ad

Little is known about Wai Kit except that he is from the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, New York.

His next court date is in three weeks.