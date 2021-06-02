Yearbook company offers free reprints after Bartram Trail High female photo editing fiasco

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The company that printed the Bartram Trail High School yearbooks that have come under fire for containing edited photos of dozens of female students is offering to pay for reprints, the St. Johns County School District confirmed Wednesday.

Anyone who wants a new copy of the yearbook that no longer contains at least 80 edited portraits of female students, which a school employee deemed to be in violation of the dress code, can return their yearbook by June 11 and they’ll get another free of charge.

The new, unedited yearbook will be expedited by yearbook vendor company Herff Jones, the district said.

The district sent emails to anyone who purchased a yearbook and gave them the option for a reprint, regardless if the yearbook had been written in or not.

The St. Johns County School District superintendent said last month the district plans to make changes to its yearbook editorial process following the incident, which made national headlines.

The district is also exploring making sweeping changes to its dress code and getting input from students and parents during community meetings.