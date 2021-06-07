Crews lift last steel beam to top of new FIS headquarters in Jacksonville

On Monday morning, FIS held a topping-off ceremony at the site of the company's new headquarters in Jacksonville, with crews lifting the last steel beam to the top of the building.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The new FIS headquarters in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn neighborhood is inching closer to completion.

Once it is complete, the company said, it will incl u de an open workspace, coffee shops and a workout facility for employees. The parking garage will also be open to the general public on nights and weekends.

FIS Chairman and CEO Gary Norcross said the company’s new headquarters will create hundreds of jobs and be a benefit for the entire city.

“As we relocate people to the city, not only throughout the U.S. but around the world, people are going to come. They are going to be buying homes. They are going to be in restaurants. They’ll be bringing their families,” Norcross said. “So I think it just means great things for the city of Jacksonville and it’s future.”

The project is expected to be finished by June 2022.