Pandemic-delayed SeaWalk Music Festival draws crowds to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The annual SeaWalk Music Festival drew large crowds to Jacksonville Beach on Saturday. The festival was supposed to happen in February but was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With music, food and vendors, people said Saturday it was good to be back at a festival again.

“This last year, everyone’s been cooped up, and it’s nice to see people out and having fun again,” said Scott Evans, a Jacksonville resident who was among the many people who showed up for the festival. “Last year, we were looking at crawfish festival and the other festivals and they were all canceled.”

The festival had many vendors selling clothes, jewelry food and drinks.

And, of course, live music.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is headlining the festival, which continues until 10 p.m. Saturday and returns from 1-8 p.m. Sunday.

