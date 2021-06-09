Music festivals, Wrestling Con: Here are the events happening this weekend

Did we miss a big event? Please email CLuter@wjxt.com to get the event added to the list

Saturday, June 12, noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 13, noon to 6 p.m. at the Seawalk Music Festival at the Seawalk Pavilion.

“Feel the festival vibes beachside at the two-day Seawalk Music Festival at the Seawalk Pavilion,” the event said. “This completely free festival aims to bring in the summer with great music, plenty of local art, and a smorgasbord of food vendors.”

Live music will be performed on both Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for VIP tickets, music lineups, vendors and more.

Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13 at the Greater Jacksonville Fair Association (510 Fairground Pl, Jacksonville) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Come see Northeast Florida’s first pro-wrestling fan convention as it slams into the Jacksonville Fairgrounds Expo Center on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend-long event will feature personal appearances by legendary pro-wrestling superstars, exciting live wrestling matches, and an assortment of vendors and exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of hard-to-find pro-wrestling memorabilia from yesterday and today.

This is a family-friendly event. All ages are welcome.

Click here for tickets, vendors and more information.

River City Wrestling Con

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

Produced by Riverside Avondale Preservation, Inc., the Riverside Arts Market is a weekly market hosted on Saturdays rain or shine.

RAM features a variety of small businesses from farmers to artists to makers and bakers. Under the Fuller Warren Bridge, you’ll find a family-friendly event that attracts 4,000+ visitors every Saturday. The riverfront amphitheater seats 350 people and features hours of live music. (Visit Jacksonville)

Click here for more information.

Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at James Weldon Johnson Park in the center of downtown Jacksonville.

Gotta Run! Want to get your step count up this weekend? The Run for the Pies is a 5K race for all runners and walkers (except those who run in the Championship race). Custom-designed medals will be given to all finishers.

Funds go to support high school cross country and track programs in Duval County and the summer camp scholarship program.

Click here to register.

Run For Pies

Saturday, June 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Museum of Science and History (MOSH) at 1025 Museum Cir.

Are you ready to learn? The Lost World of Dragons at MOSH explores the histories of these legendary beasts and the cultures that celebrate them.

“This unique exhibition features life-size animatronic dragons with realistic movements and sound, as well as interactive displays that take guests through the stories of dragons throughout history,” MOSH said.

This exhibit will be at MOSH until Sept. 6.

Click here for more information and/or tickets.

Saturday, June 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens (370 Zoo Pkwy).

The annual Military Appreciation Night at the Jacksonville Zoo presented by VyStar Credit Union and the Jacksonville Zoo is this Saturday.

Wristbands are available for purchase at the NAS Jax, Mayport USO offices. Wristbands are $5 each and Admission includes zoo admission, unlimited train rides, Carousel, Stingray Bay, and Splash Grounds.

This event is open to ACTIVE DUTY, RETIREES, RESERVISTS, NATIONAL GUARD, VETERANS, DOD PERSONNEL, and dependents. Please note that dependent children are NOT authorized to purchase wristbands.

Please get your wristbands now, they will not be sold at the venue.

Click here for tickets and more.

Military Appreciation Night at Jacksonville Zoo presented by VyStar

Saturday, June 12 at 12 p.m. Kanine Social (580 College St.) wants you to break out your best rainbow clothing for its upcoming Pride Brunch!

A portion of proceeds from the brunch will be donated to JASMYN, a local organization for LGBTQ youth.

Amy’s Kolache Cafe will be on site with food.

“As an LGBTQ youth organization grounded in social justice and youth empowerment and liberation, JASMYN stands with every community targeted through violence, oppression, aggression or systemic bias,” the organization says on its website.

Click here for more information.

First time at Kanine Social? Be sure to register an account at kaninesocial.com. Proof of up-to-date Distemper, Rabies, and Bordetella vaccinations are required. All pups over the age of six months must be spayed/neutered to enter the off-leash park.

Pride Brunch for Jasmyn

Sunday, June 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The Premier Bride Expo features the top wedding professionals from Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Orange Park, Amelia Island and other surrounding areas.

Over 100 vendors attend each expo and they represent over 20 wedding categories: Reception Venues, Photographers, Cake Bakers, Florists, Décor Companies, Wedding Planners, DJ’s, Bands, Musicians, Bridal Attire and Accessories, Grooms Fashion, Rentals, Hair and Makeup, Transportation, Wedding Invitations, Videographers, Catering, Officiates, Accommodations, Dance Instruction, Photobooths, Rehearsal Dinners, Housing and Finance and so much more!

There are four Premier Bride Expos each year; two at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Jacksonville and two at the Renaissance Resort at World Golf Village in St. Augustine.

Click here for tickets and more information.