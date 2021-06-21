Flight instructor, student killed in plane crash Friday

It was a Father’s Day weekend tragedy.

A flight instructor killed in a plane crash Friday was also a father.

His wife identified him as 66-year-old David Cuttino, sharing the news of his death on Facebook on Saturday morning.

In addition, Cuttino’s student, 18-year-old Alexis George, was also killed.

A preliminary report by Florida Highway Patrol says the plane had an unknown malfunction while flying.

The FAA says the single-engine Cessna 150 took off from Fernandina Beach Airport.

Witnesses saw the plane crash into the St. Mary’s River and the cause is being investigated.

In the post, Cuttino’s wife said, “I can’t grasp the fact I will never again hear his Dad jokes, infectious laugh, beautiful smile, or take an afternoon nap on his shoulder, along with his favorite cats.”

The post goes on to say, “David was my heart and soul. I cannot put into words how much I love him.”

Police said it would’ve been Cuttino’s last day working at A-Cent Aviation Inc., which issued a statement saying, “A-Cent Aviation is a family, and we are devastated by this terrible event. Our hearts go out to the families of the flight instructor and student.”

Cuttino’s wife said her husband, “loved everyone and everything and had a heart of pure gold,” adding he was a man of God and lived his life that way.

