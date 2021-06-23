Jacksonville police make arrest after man set on fire

A man was taken into custody at the corner of State and Pearl streets after a man was intentionally set on fire, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police on Wednesday morning arrested a man hours after another man was set on fire in downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Smith, 54, is charged with attempted murder.

The Sheriff’s Office said it appeared a man was doused with some type of flammable liquid and set on fire shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Union and North Main streets. Police said people in the area were able to put the fire out themselves by the time first responders got to the scene.

According to an incident report, the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the UF Health Shands Hospital Burn Unit in Gainesville.

Smith was found about three blocks from the incident, according to an arrest report.

He was booked about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday into the Duval County jail, online jail records show.

