Man recovering after intentionally set on fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is recovering in the Gainesville burn unit after police say someone intentionally set him on fire. It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of Main Street and Union Street.

Investigators said they used surveillance video from a nearby business to identify a possible suspect. That person was found a short time later at State Street and Pearl Street and is now being questioned.

Police said it appears someone doused the man with some type of lighter fluid and then sit him on fire.

People in the area were able to put the fire out themselves by the time first responders got to the scene.

The man’s injuries were so serious, he had to be airlifted to the burn center at UF Health Shands in Gainesville.

Police said for the time being, charges have not been filed.

They are still interviewing witnesses and the possible suspect. Police do not know the motive yet.