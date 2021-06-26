5K event honors life of Tristyn Bailey

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – A 5K event was held Saturday to honor the life of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

Organizer Vincent Pollachi said the memorial event was originally going to be a small neighborhood run, but about 400 people signed up for the 5K, which started at Freedom Crossing Academy.

Pollachi said there wasn’t a registration fee for the run, but they sold T-shirts with Bailey’s name on them and they collected donations. The money from the event will go to Bailey’s family.

Hundreds showed up Saturday for a 5K event honoring the life of Tristyn Bailey. (WJXT)

The organizer said he knows the family well and wants to help them through this difficult time.

“The family needs our support as a whole community, and their family is still struggling. We need to continue to lift them up and stand by them,” Pollachi said.

Many friends and neighbors attended the event to support the family.

“The work, everybody, the whole community got together -- it’s truly amazing,” said Cathy Mazzone, who lives in the neighborhood.

According to the organizer, 200 people showed up at the event despite the rain.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: a 5k to honor Tristyn Bailey. The run took off from Freedom Crossing Academy. The organizer says about 400 people signed up and about 200 showed up to run today despite the rain. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/4YBPQasgHP — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) June 26, 2021

Investigators said Bailey was stabbed to death last month. Her body was found on Mother’s Day in the Durbin Crossing subdivision.

Aiden Fucci, 14, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.