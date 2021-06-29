Aircraft crashes at St. Augustine airport

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An aircraft crashed Tuesday at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport, authorities said.
News4Jax learned of the crash about 2:45 p.m.
St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the St. Augustine Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
*** HAPPENING NOW*** SJCFR, SAFD, and Grumman are on the scene of an aircraft crash at the Northeast Florida Regional...Posted by St. Johns County Fire Rescue on Tuesday, June 29, 2021