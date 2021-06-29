Partly Cloudy icon
Aircraft crashes at St. Augustine airport

Erik Avanier
, Reporter

St. Augustine
St. Johns County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An aircraft crashed Tuesday at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport, authorities said.

News4Jax learned of the crash about 2:45 p.m.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the St. Augustine Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

