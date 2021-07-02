Deadly crash may have been due to drunk driving, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed a 31-year-old man.

Police said he was driving south on Lane Avenue near Lennox Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Friday when his vehicle crossed the center lane. He crashed head-on into another SUV driven by a 27-year-old woman.

Both were taken to the hospital, but the man died. Police said the 27-year-old is expected to recover.

The 31-year-old’s death makes for the 117th traffic death to occur on Jacksonville’s roadways in 2021.

“That’s 117 people who left work to go shopping, their home or work, to shopping, or go get something to eat and they just never made it home,” JSO Letuneiant Rich Buoye said.

And as Fourth of July is notoriously one of the deadliest holidays to drive each year, Lt. Buoye, who is the commander of the JSO Traffic Homicide Unit, gave this reminder.

“As we take the time to celebrate the birthday of the greatest nation to ever grace this planet, please take time to be careful. OK? Let’s be smart. Don’t drink and drive. Get a designated driver. Wear your seatbelt, and slow down. Pay attention,” he said.

Ad

Another crash Thursday night around 11:10 at took the life of a 44-year-old motorcyclist after another driver pulled in front of him on Atlantic Boulevard near Indian Springs Drive. FHP said charges are already pending in that case.