Downpours leave Jacksonville roads flooded

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several roads in Jacksonville were closed Sunday afternoon as heavy rains led to flooding.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Street was closed near Baker Avenue and Stockton Street due to heavy flooding in the area. The closure was reported about 5 p.m.

On North Liberty Street near East 10th Street, cars were getting stuck in floodwaters.

Flooding on North Liberty Street. Cars are getting stuck. We had to turn around. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/JiiEXsr007 — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) July 4, 2021

There was flooding in McCoys Creek, as well.

A flood warning was issued for Duval County until 7:15 p.m.