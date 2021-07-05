Alachua, Columbia counties included in expanded state of emergency for Elsa

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, July 5, 2021, at 4:50 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Elsa over western Cuba with strong rain and winds. Forecasters say it will move on to the Florida Keys on Tuesday and Floridas central Gulf coast by Wednesday. The storm is moving over mainly rural areas to the east of Havana on Monday after making landfall near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants. (NOAA via AP)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday issued an executive order expanding the state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Elsa to include Alachua and Columbia counties.

The state of emergency also includes Dixie, Franklin, Hamilton, Gilchrist, Jefferson, Lake, Lafayette, Madison, Marion, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

The executive order also removed the state of emergency declaration from DeSoto, Hardee and Miami-Dade counties.

“The threat posed by Tropical Storm Elsa requires timely precautions that are taken to protect the communities, critical infrastructure, and general welfare of Florida,” the order states.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Elsa was moving northwest at 14 mph over western Cuba with 50 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center said Elsa is expected to continue to pass near the Florida Keys on Tuesday and is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some restrengthening is forecast after Elsa moves over the Gulf of Mexico Monday evening and Tuesday.