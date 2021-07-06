Tropical Storm Elsa expected to become hurricane before making landfall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday evening.

According to the 5 p.m. update, Elsa’s winds held steady at 70 mph as it tracked slightly east toward the Tampa Bay region with its sights set on Florida’s Big Bend.

NHC said the storm was centered about 155 miles south-southwest of Tampa and moving north at 10 mph.

Anticipating that the storm would strengthen, a hurricane warning was issued at 2 p.m. for areas along the Gulf Coast of the state from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River. Tropical Storm Warnings extend inland from the Gulf Coast to include Alachua, Baker, Bradford and Columbia counties. A Tropical Storm Watch is up for western Clay, Duval and Nassau counties in Florida and Brantley, Charlton, Camden and Glynn counties in Southeast Georgia.

Tropical Storm Elsa: July 6, 5 p.m. update

ELSA: Impacts for NE Florida and SE Georgia | What you expect where you live | TRACKING THE TROPICS: Interactive map

Ad

A Tropical Storm Warning has also been issued for the coast of Georgia from the Mouth of St. Marys River to Altamaha Sound.

Earlier in the day, Key West had 70 mph gusts with four inches of rain after Elsa passed 50 miles west of the island city. But the Tropical Storm Warning for the Florida Keys east of the Seven Mile Bridge has been discontinued.

Check out the view from our rooftop camera showing an intense rainband moving across Key West.



These showers are producing flooding rainfall & wind gusts to tropical storm intensity.



For the latest info, please visit https://t.co/I7EVypHugN#elsa #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys pic.twitter.com/UYdrCeVvfD — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) July 6, 2021

The 5 p.m. track update showed very little change, bringing the storm across north-central Florida on Wednesday.

Bracing for the impacts, schools across the state, including those in Duval County and the University of Florida, made the decision to shut down operations on Wednesday.

Ad

In addition to damaging winds and heavy rains, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding and isolated tornadoes.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in a dozen counties, including Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, and Union and Columbia.

DeSantis said it’s important that Floridians think outside of the cone.

“Impacts are expected well outside that area and if you look at how the storm is, it’s incredibly lopsided to the east. So most of the rainfall is going to be east of the center of the storm,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the state was activating the Emergency Operations Center to Level 1, a step it wouldn’t normally take for a tropical storm. He said that’s because some of the counties impacted don’t have the financial resources to handle the impacts of Elsa without some assistance from the state.

Ad

Here are the 5 PM EDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Elsa. Strong winds and heavy rainfall will spread northward across west-central Florida through this evening. pic.twitter.com/NqxNzDfOar — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 6, 2021

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Duval County is prepared for any effects the system might bring to Northeast Florida.

“We’ve been through this a number of times together, unfortunately, over the last few years,” Curry said during an interview Tuesday on The Morning Show.

He said city workers were out over the weekend clearing drainage ditches to help with any potential flooding after consistently heavy rainfall ahead of the storm.

The NHC track forecast suggests some minor impacts for Jacksonville, Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Elsa’s westward shift spared the lower Florida Keys a direct hit, but the islands were still getting plenty of rain and wind Tuesday.

Bands of rain were expected to reach Surfside on Florida’s Atlantic coast, soaking the rubble of the Champlain Towers South, which collapsed June 24, killing at least 32 people. Search and rescue crews have worked through rain in search of more than 100 others listed as missing, but must pause when lightning threatens, and a garage area in the pancaked debris already filled with water Monday, officials said.

Ad

Forecasters warn that the storm could push a storm surge of water into Tampa Bay neighborhoods. Tampa International Airport planned to shut down Tuesday at 5 p.m.

DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. President Joe Biden has declared a federal disaster order for the same 15 counties.

Elsa is the season’s fifth named storm and the first Atlantic hurricane of 2021.

Stay tuned to The Weather Authority so you won’t be caught by surprise when Elsa impacts our area.