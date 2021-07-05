Bradford County distributing sandbags ahead of Elsa

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – Bradford County is distributing pre-filled sandbags in preparation for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Sandbag distribution is scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday at the Bradford County Public Works site located on West Market Road. The entrance to the yard will be closed to westbound traffic -- coming from U.S. Highway 301. To get to the sandbag distribution site, enter West Market Road from NW State Road 16.

According to Bradford County Emergency Management, there will be a limit of 15 sandbags per vehicle.

Here is the schedule for the site:

Monday, July 5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6, from 7 a.m. to TBD.

In addition, self-serve sites have been set up at Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 40 at 21412 NW S.R. 16 in Heilbronn Springs and Station 90 at 13641 SW County Road 447 in Sampson City.

You’re asked to bring your own shovel if you use those sites.