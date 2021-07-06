County-by-county: School & summer program closures due to Elsa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to the threat of heavy rainfall from Elsa, some public school districts and colleges in Northeast Florida have announced closures in preparation for the storm to make landfall on Florida’s west coast.
Duval County
- Duval County Public Schools: All Duval County Public Schools student-related summer programs are canceled for July 7, 2021, in anticipation of the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa, the district writes. This includes Summer Rise, summer school, all summer camps and all other extracurricular activities.
- University of North Florida: As of Tuesday morning, UNF said its crisis management team was monitoring the storm. It will be alerting students to any changes.
- FSCJ: As of Tuesday afternoon, all classes and operations were proceeding as regularly scheduled for Wednesday, FSCJ said on its website. It will alert students to any changes.
Clay County
- Clay County School District: All summer programs are canceled Wednesday. All schools and district offices will be closed. Everything is planned to reopen Thursday.
St. Johns County
- St. Johns County School District: As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the district was planning to have all offices open Wednesday. Summer school activities and camps were still scheduled as planned.
Nassau County
- Nassau County School District: All school summer programs are canceled Wednesday. That includes Minds on a Mission, ESY, VPK, STARRS Summer Camp, and all other extracurricular activities, the district writes.
Columbia County
- The Columbia County School District was not reachable by its main line Tuesday evening.
Alachua County
- Alachua County Public Schools: All schools and district offices are closed on Wednesday.
All schools and district offices will be closed July 7 due to Tropical Storm Elsa. NO employees should report to work tomorrow.— Alachua Schools (@AlachuaSchools) July 6, 2021
Putnam County
- Putnam County School District: All summer school activities, student athletic activities, summer feeding services are canceled Wednesday. Activities will resume Thursday.
Bradford County
- Bradford County School District: The district’s schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, and all student activities will also be canceled.
Flagler County
- Flagler Schools: At 9:30 a.m., the district wrote it’s monitoring the weather and has been in contact with emergency management. It did not anticipate any significant impacts, and planned for all summer classes and activities to continue as schedule. Flagler Schools will notify staff and families via phone and social media should conditions change.