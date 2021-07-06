Flagler County cancels garbage, yard debris pick up for Wednesday

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials have canceled Waste Pro services in the unincorporated areas for Wednesday due to anticipated high winds in the county from Tropical Storm Elsa. These services have been rescheduled for Saturday.

Palm Coast and Flagler Beach have also canceled their residential waste services for Wednesday. The City of Bunnell will pick up residential recycling and commercial routes.

“Just as we asked everyone to secure lawn items like patio furniture and garden ornaments, we are asking that you don’t put garbage or yard debris out for Wednesday pick up,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “Secure anything that could become a projectile by late afternoon today (Tuesday).”

Tropical Storm Elsa is maintaining her current strength and could bring potentially heavy rain and strong winds into Flagler County. There also will be the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

“We’ve been advising businesses and residents to get prepared, so hopefully this is the last thing on the list,” Lord said. “If not, there are a couple of hours left to get ready.”

What Flagler County can expect when the forces of Elsa arrive are:

Tropical-storm strength winds of more than 39 mph

2 to 4 inches of rain, locally heavier in some areas

Localized roadway flooding in low-lying areas

Downed trees

Stay informed by signing up for Alert Flagler at www.flaglercounty.org/alertflagler.

For more information go to www.flaglercounty.org/emergency and follow Emergency Management on social media at: