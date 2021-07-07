Thousands of power outages reported in Northeast Florida following Elsa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following the wind, rain and widespread damage reports across Northeast Florida due to Elsa, utility crews were hard at work restoring power to thousands of homes.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., JEA alone was working to restore power to more than 11,000 homes in the Jacksonville area. Clay Electric was working to restore power to more than 2,000 homes, and Florida Power and Light was working to restore electricity to more than 7,000 homes.

Damage reports rolled in Wednesday afternoon after a confirmed tornado touched down in Jacksonville. A tornado was also confirmed to have touched down in Southeast Georgia.