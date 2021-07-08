Active-duty Navy airman killed by falling tree branch during Elsa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The man killed by a falling tree branch on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Elsa moved through North Florida was an active-duty Navy airman stationed at Naval Station Jacksonville, according to a public affairs officer for the base.

A public affairs officer for the Naval Air Force Atlantic also told News4Jax on Thursday that the man was assigned to the “War Eagles” of VP-16, which flies and maintains the P-8A Poseidon aircraft, at NAS Jacksonville.

“It is with a heavy heart we can confirm that a Sailor assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 16 died after the servicemember’s car was struck by a tree. Initial reports suggest that the tree fell as a result of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Elsa. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and squadron of our Sailor,” reads a statement from the public affairs officer.

Out of respect to loved ones and in accordance with the law, the public affairs officer said, the names of sailors who died on active duty are not released until 24 hours after the family is notified.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a Dodge Challenger and a Toyota SUV were driving north on Roosevelt Boulevard, just south of Yacht Club Road, in the Ortega neighborhood about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when a tree branch hanging over the road gave way and struck both vehicles.

Police said the roof of the Dodge, which was traveling in the far right lane, was ripped off and the 25-year-old driver was killed. Police said the Dodge veered off the road and struck a utility pole.

There was minor damage to the Toyota, which was traveling in the middle lane, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Police said the driver of that vehicle was not injured.