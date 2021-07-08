Families, businesses survey aftermath, begin clean up in wake of Elsa tornado

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A tornadic cell that passed over Jacksonville on Wednesday evening left a wake of damage that residents and business owners are beginning to dig out from Thursday.

Cannons on Richard Street, a family business near Philips and I-95, had its aluminum roof ripped off and left in a twisted heap, with one piece wrapped around the top of a communications tower nearby.

Destruction Elsa Left Behind

It was hard to tell what was what in the debris as pieces of roofing and fence and other items were strewn across the property.

The story was similar at the Pinebrook Apartments on Powers Avenue where the American Red Cross was called in Wednesday to help tenants who suffered damages.

The tornado caused a tree to rip apart and collapse onto several apartments.

Pinebrook Apartments on Powers Ave. (News4Jax)

“We’re going to bring some teams out to check in with the families and check in with the management company of the complex to make sure these families are taken care of,” said Gerald Thomas with the Red Cross.

Ad

A tree at the complex tore in half and took out a staircase, and tree limbs large and small were strewn across the property Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service is investigating the reports of the tornado, which was captured on a security camera from someone’s home.

DID YOU SEE IT👀 Check out this security camera footage from a viewer in Jacksonville that shows the tornado passing by the from of their house.🌪️@wjxt4



📹: inasmahdi pic.twitter.com/IeN6zujKeX — Danielle Uliano (@DanielleUliano) July 7, 2021

Video was also taken along Philips Highway and posted on the Pratt Guys Facebook page:

Tornado spotted outside Pratt Brothers

“There is a tornado right there! That is a big tornado!” a man can be heard exclaiming in the video.

After the storm passed through, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry held a news conference and stressed the importance of residents knowing their flood and evacuation zone.

“We’re just outside of the July 4 holiday, and we’ve had our first storm, and unfortunately, we’ve had a fatality,” Curry said.

Ad

The mayor was referring to an incident in the Ortega neighborhood, where a man was killed when a tree branch fell and hit two vehicles.

The NWS first tweeted about the tornado at about 5:05 p.m. when the storm was moving toward Arlington. The map above shows locations where News4Jax has received photos of storm damage.

More damage and debris was spotted along Argentine Drive. One woman told News4Jax she was on her computer working from home when the wind began to pick up.

Storm damage along Argentine Drive

Thursday morning near Mendoza and Argentine off Powers Avenue, fences were ripped apart along the street with one home boarded up.

Workers were seen using a vehicle with a claw to remove tree debris from the streets.

San Jose Tornado Damage

At a nearby park, a pine tree was badly twisted and light poles were knocked over.

Ad