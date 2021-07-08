Neighborhoods begin recovery from Elsa tornado damage in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Toppled trees, mangled branches and damaged homes were the evidence that remained Thursday after a tornadic cell passed over Jacksonville during Tropical Storm Elsa.

At the Pinebrook Apartments on Powers Avenue, the American Red Cross was called in Wednesday to help tenants who suffered damages.

RELATED: Businesses survey aftermath, begin clean up in wake of Elsa tornado

The tornado caused a tree to rip apart and collapse onto several apartments.

Pinebrook Apartments on Powers Ave. (News4Jax)

“We’re going to bring some teams out to check in with the families and check in with the management company of the complex to make sure these families are taken care of,” said Gerald Thomas with the Red Cross.

A tree at the complex tore in half and took out a staircase, and tree limbs large and small were strewn across the property Thursday morning.

Ad

PHOTOS: Florida, Georgia clean up after destruction from Elsa

More damage and debris were spotted along Argentine Drive off Powers Avenue, where fences were ripped apart along the street and a home was boarded up.

San Jose residential damage (Joe video)

A woman who was home at the time described the tornado like a train tearing through the neighborhood.

A falling tree destroyed a shed and ripped open an above-ground pool.

Neighbors were out Thursday starting to clear away the debris, and workers were seen using a vehicle with a claw to remove tree debris from the streets.

San Jose Tornado Damage

At a nearby park, a pine tree was badly twisted and light poles were knocked over.

A pine tree was left twisted after a tornado passed through at Baker Skinner Park off Powers Avenue during Tropical Storm Elsa. (WJXT)

The National Weather Service is investigating the reports of the tornado, which was captured on a security camera from someone’s home.

DID YOU SEE IT👀 Check out this security camera footage from a viewer in Jacksonville that shows the tornado passing by the from of their house.🌪️@wjxt4



📹: inasmahdi pic.twitter.com/IeN6zujKeX — Danielle Uliano (@DanielleUliano) July 7, 2021

Video was also taken along Philips Highway and posted on the Pratt Guys Facebook page:

Ad

Tornado spotted outside Pratt Brothers

“There is a tornado right there! That is a big tornado!” a man can be heard exclaiming in the video.

After the storm passed through, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry held a news conference and stressed the importance of residents knowing their flood and evacuation zone.

“We’re just outside of the July 4 holiday, and we’ve had our first storm, and unfortunately, we’ve had a fatality,” Curry said.

The mayor was referring to an incident in the Ortega neighborhood, where a man was killed when a tree branch fell and hit two vehicles.

The NWS first tweeted about the tornado at about 5:05 p.m. when the storm was moving toward Arlington. The map above shows locations where News4Jax has received photos of storm damage.