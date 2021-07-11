FHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in St. Johns County crash

One person was killed and two people were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Johns County, near the Flagler County border, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. at U.S. 1 and Faver Dykes Road.

According to the Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling west from the stop sign at the intersection in an attempt to cross to the center median, but the driver did not see a pickup truck traveling north on U.S. 1 in the left lane. The front of the pickup then struck the left side of the sedan, causing both vehicles to cross into the southbound lanes of U.S. 1.

The driver of the sedan, a 53-year-old Jacksonville woman, was transported to a hospital, where she died, troopers said.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old Palm Coast woman, and the passenger in the pickup truck, a 17-year-old Palm Coast girl, were also taken to the hospital. Troopers said they suffered minor injuries.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, all southbound lanes were blocked following the crash and traffic was being detoured. Drivers were advised to take an alternative route if possible.