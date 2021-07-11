Partly Cloudy icon
85º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Missing 19-year-old found dead after motorcycle crash on UNF campus, police say

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says man crashed into trees off First Coast Tech Parkway

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: 
Jacksonville
Jacksonville police responded Sunday afternoon to the area of First Coast Tech Parkway.
Jacksonville police responded Sunday afternoon to the area of First Coast Tech Parkway. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young man who had been reported missing was found dead Sunday after a motorcycle crash on the University of North Florida campus, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Lt. Rich Buoye, with the JSO Traffic Homicide Unit, said police responded about noon Sunday to a deadly motorcycle crash. Buoye said the preliminary investigation shows a rider was traveling north on First Coast Tech Parkway, lost control and crashed into trees. While it’s unclear exactly when the crash occurred, according to Buoye, it’s believed it happened sometime between late Friday and early morning.

Buoye said the rider, identified as a 19-year-old man, was reported missing by his mother on Saturday after she had not heard from him since about 4 p.m. Friday. Buoye said he was then found in the wooded area by friends and family who were pinging his cellphone.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” Buoye said at a media briefing Sunday afternoon. “A 19-year-old kid is not going home, and his mother and family are distraught. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to Buoye, the 19-year-old was not a student at UNF, and the incident has nothing to do with UNF except for the fact that it occurred on the university’s property.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.